    U.S. Navy Sailors Man .50-caliber Machine Gun Mounts [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Man .50-caliber Machine Gun Mounts

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Ishmael Cox, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Moore, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) Nov. 14, 2025. Carl M. Levin is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Executive Officer Speaks to Bridge Watchstanders
    U.S. Navy Sailors Man .50-caliber Machine Gun Mounts

