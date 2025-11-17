USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Executive Officer Speaks to Bridge Watchstanders

CAPTIONPACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Bond, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), speaks to the bridge watchstanders, Nov. 14, 2025. Carl M. Levin is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)
