    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Executive Officer Speaks to Bridge Watchstanders [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Executive Officer Speaks to Bridge Watchstanders

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    CAPTIONPACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Bond, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), speaks to the bridge watchstanders, Nov. 14, 2025. Carl M. Levin is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Executive Officer Speaks to Bridge Watchstanders [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

