U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Monter, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, completes a fuel transaction form which accounts for fuel movement at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2025. Fuels distribution operators are responsible for a wide range of duties that include operating mobile refueling equipment, performing laboratory analysis on petroleum products and documenting fuel transactions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9396713
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-RI626-2347
|Resolution:
|7325x5232
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6 LRS Airmen fuel the mission at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.