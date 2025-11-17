6 LRS Airmen fuel the mission at MacDill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Monter, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, completes a fuel transaction form which accounts for fuel movement at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2025. Fuels distribution operators are responsible for a wide range of duties that include operating mobile refueling equipment, performing laboratory analysis on petroleum products and documenting fuel transactions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)