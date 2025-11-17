Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 LRS Airmen fuel the mission at MacDill

    6 LRS Airmen fuel the mission at MacDill

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Monter, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, completes a fuel transaction form which accounts for fuel movement at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2025. Fuels distribution operators are responsible for a wide range of duties that include operating mobile refueling equipment, performing laboratory analysis on petroleum products and documenting fuel transactions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    VIRIN: 251104-F-RI626-2254
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
