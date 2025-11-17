Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Nov. 18, 2025. This will be the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, SXM-10, MTG-S1, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Samuel Becker)