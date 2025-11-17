Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Starlink 6-94 Successfuly Launches from SLC-40 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Starlink 6-94 Successfuly Launches from SLC-40

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Nov. 18, 2025. This will be the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, SXM-10, MTG-S1, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Samuel Becker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:33
    Photo ID: 9396654
    VIRIN: 251118-X-NY190-1007
    Resolution: 8034x5356
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starlink 6-94 Successfuly Launches from SLC-40 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Starlink 6-94 Successfuly Launches from SLC-40
    Starlink 6-94 Successfuly Launches from SLC-40

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Starlink
    Semper Supra
    SLD45
    Launch
    100andBeyond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download