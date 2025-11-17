Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and New Zealand soldiers assigned to the New Zealand Defense Force conduct training during NZDF Combined Air Assault Training at K-16 Community Activity Center, K-16 Seoul Air Base, Oct. 9 2025. The training enhances coordination and strengthens the partnership between U.S. and New Zealand forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:20
    Photo ID: 9396646
    VIRIN: 251009-A-VH016-1097
    Resolution: 5237x3491
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training
    NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download