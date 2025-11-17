NZDF and 2-2 AHB Air Assault Training

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and New Zealand soldiers assigned to the New Zealand Defense Force conduct training during NZDF Combined Air Assault Training at K-16 Community Activity Center, K-16 Seoul Air Base, Oct. 9 2025. The training enhances coordination and strengthens the partnership between U.S. and New Zealand forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)
