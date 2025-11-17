Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3F Hosts SHOTEX [Image 3 of 4]

    C3F Hosts SHOTEX

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Llanos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gabrielle L. Garcia from Monterey, Calif. prepares an influenza vaccine during a shot exercise at C3F headquarters, Nov. 18. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria G. Llanos)

    USN
    SHOTEX
    C3F

