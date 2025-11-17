C3F Hosts SHOTEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman Phillip R. Antioquia, from Brentwood, Calif., right, administers a seasonal influenza vaccine to Cmdr. Jesus A. Uranga from Pico Rivera, Calif. during a shot exercise at Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Nov 18. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria G. Llanos)