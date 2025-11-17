U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade compete for the Viper Cup on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025. The Viper Cup is a PT competition within the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, this competition boosts morale and brings esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9395348
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-UG798-4260
|Resolution:
|2458x3687
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Viper Cup [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.