Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Viper Cup

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade compete for the Viper Cup on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025. The Viper Cup is a PT competition within the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, this competition boosts morale and brings esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)