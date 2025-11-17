Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Viper Cup

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Viper Cup

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade compete for the Viper Cup on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025. The Viper Cup is a PT competition within the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, this competition boosts morale and brings esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025
    Photo ID: 9395360
    VIRIN: 251114-A-UG798-5170
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Viper Cup [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th field artillery brigade
    XVIII ABC
    Fort Bragg
    Viper Cup

