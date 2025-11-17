MCCYWG Commanding Officer Talks to Marines After PT Event for 250th

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Portaro, commanding officer of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group (MCCYWG), addresses a formation of Marines at Fort Meade following a physical training event on Nov. 7, 2025, commemorating the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)
