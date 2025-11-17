Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCYWG SgtMaj Leader Addresses Marines After PT Event for 250th Anniversary

    MCCYWG SgtMaj Leader Addresses Marines After PT Event for 250th Anniversary

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    SgtMaj Jason M. Leader, sergeant major of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group (MCCYWG), speaks to Marines at Fort Meade following a physical training event on Nov. 7, 2025, commemorating the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 12:33
    Photo ID: 9394959
    VIRIN: 251107-M-FA103-1001
    Resolution: 2645x1889
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, MCCYWG SgtMaj Leader Addresses Marines After PT Event for 250th Anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCCYWG SgtMaj Leader Addresses Marines After PT Event for 250th Anniversary
    MCCYWG Commanding Officer Talks to Marines After PT Event for 250th

    MCCYWG
    MCIC

