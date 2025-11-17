USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Holt Oliphant chases after Holy Cross's Jack Stockfish during a hockey game at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 14, 2025. Air Force fell to Holy Cross 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)