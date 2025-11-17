USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross 2025

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Will Dawson smiles while fist-bumping fans prior to a hockey game against Holy Cross University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 14, 2025. Air Force fell to Holy Cross 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|11.15.2025
|11.18.2025 12:15
|9394935
|251114-F-XD900-1002
|5998x3999
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|1
|1
