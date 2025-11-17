NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (November 14, 2025) Military affiliated children and families engage in various family friendly activities during the annual Fall Festival held Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Sports Zone gym. The event was hosted and coordinated by the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff; and included a host of family friendly activities, entertainment, light refreshments and various exhibitor booths. This annual event attracted over 300 military affiliated visitors with ties to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Cheatham Annex and other military installations on the Virginia Peninsula. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).