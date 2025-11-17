Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families [Image 9 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (November 14, 2025) Military affiliated children and families engage in various family friendly activities during the annual Fall Festival held Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Sports Zone gym. The event was hosted and coordinated by the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff; and included a host of family friendly activities, entertainment, light refreshments and various exhibitor booths. This annual event attracted over 300 military affiliated visitors with ties to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Cheatham Annex and other military installations on the Virginia Peninsula. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9394546
    VIRIN: 251114-N-TG517-1185
    Resolution: 5024x3580
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families [Image 16 of 16], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown's Sports Zone Gym hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families
    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Fall Festival and resource fair for military affiliated families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download