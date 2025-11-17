Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAAF Innovation Center receives training on Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell and FPV drones [Image 7 of 7]

    HAAF Innovation Center receives training on Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell and FPV drones

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Hunter Army Airfield Innovation Center, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, received initial training on the Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell or xCell and FPV drones at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, September 24, 2025. Additionally Soldiers from both HAAF and Marne Innovation centers executed a print, build, and flight test of Group 1 first-person view drone (FPV) drones, showcasing the ability to conduct organic scaled production and repair of unmanned aircraft system platforms. (U.S. Army photo by HAAF Innovation Center)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:15
    VIRIN: 250924-A-PO098-8155
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, HAAF Innovation Center receives training on Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell and FPV drones [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Builds the Future of Drone-Enabled Aviation

