HAAF Innovation Center receives training on Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell and FPV drones

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Hunter Army Airfield Innovation Center, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, received initial training on the Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell or xCell and FPV drones at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, September 24, 2025. Additionally Soldiers from both HAAF and Marne Innovation centers executed a print, build, and flight test of Group 1 first-person view drone (FPV) drones, showcasing the ability to conduct organic scaled production and repair of unmanned aircraft system platforms. (U.S. Army photo by HAAF Innovation Center)
|09.23.2025
|11.18.2025 09:15
|9394239
|250924-A-PO098-4387
|1536x2048
|516.63 KB
|GEORGIA, US
|2
|0
3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Builds the Future of Drone-Enabled Aviation
