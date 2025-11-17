2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ty Evans, 96th Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, gives a preflight mission brief as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 18, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)