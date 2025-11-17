Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 26 [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 26

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ty Evans, 96th Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, gives a preflight mission brief as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 18, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:55
    Location: US
    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 26 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STRATCOM
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress

