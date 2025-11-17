Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Meets with Senior Leaders in Japan's Ministry of Defense [Image 5 of 13]

    CNO Meets with Senior Leaders in Japan's Ministry of Defense

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle participates in a full honors ceremony hosted by his Japanese counterpart, Adm. Saito Akira, Chief of Staff for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Nov. 18, 2025, in Tokyo. Caudle engaged in a series of meetings with senior leaders in the Japanese Ministry of Defense, emphasizing the deep partnership between the United States and Japan and their shared commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific. This visit marks the second stop on his regional trip, which also includes Guam, Hawaii, and South Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Elliott Fabrizio/Released).

