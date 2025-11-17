CNO Meets with Senior Leaders in Japan's Ministry of Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle meets with Japan’s State Minister of Defense Masahisa Miyazaki for an office call in Japan’s Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Nov. 18, 2025. The partnership between the U.S. Navy and Japan remains a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and Caudle emphasized their commitment to continue working side-by-side to promote peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. This visit marks the second stop on his regional trip, which also includes Guam, Hawaii, and South Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released).