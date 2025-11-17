100 ARW 3rd Quarter Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, 100th Maintenance Squadron equipment custodian, speaks during the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s third-quarter awards ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2025. The 100th ARW command team surprised Rodriguez with a Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion to technical sergeant during the event, recognizing his hard work and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)