    100 ARW 3rd Quarter Awards [Image 1 of 2]

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s third-quarter Award winners pose for a photo after the ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2025. The awards ceremony recognized team members for their outstanding contributions and hard work within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

