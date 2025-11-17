100 ARW 3rd Quarter Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s third-quarter Award winners pose for a photo after the ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2025. The awards ceremony recognized team members for their outstanding contributions and hard work within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)