    King Bee: Cargo Deployment Function [Image 2 of 7]

    King Bee: Cargo Deployment Function

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Ornelas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, hooks a stand to a bobtail within a cargo deployment function for exercise King Bee at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 28, 2025. The function had Team Mildenhall members simulate receiving, inspecting, processing, and loading all cargo that is deploying from the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9393973
    VIRIN: 251028-F-IH537-1062
    Resolution: 3409x2268
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
