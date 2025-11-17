King Bee: Cargo Deployment Function

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Paredes, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, and Senior Airman George Ornelas,100th MXS AGE technician, approach an escort with cargo in a cargo deployment function for exercise King Bee at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 28, 2025. The team conducted physical inspections on all various cargo items, ensuring that the materials were stored correctly and the weight of the cargo was accurately recorded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)