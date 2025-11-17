Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW fuels NATO allies [Image 8 of 8]

    100 ARW fuels NATO allies

    ROMANIA

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, fuels a Navy P-8 Poseidon from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Romania, Oct. 23, 2025. Denman was responsible for operating within the boom pod to safely provide fuel for the P-8 to carry out its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9393962
    VIRIN: 251023-F-IH537-1237
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: RO
    This work, 100 ARW fuels NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

