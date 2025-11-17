100 ARW fuels NATO allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, fuels a Navy P-8 Poseidon from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Romania, Oct. 23, 2025. Denman was responsible for operating within the boom pod to safely provide fuel for the P-8 to carry out its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
