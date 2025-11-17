A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing undergoes preflight diagnostics on the flightline for an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 23, 2025. The 100th ARW maintained the KC-135 to provide aerial refueling support to NATO partners and allies throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9393961
|VIRIN:
|251023-F-IH537-1075
|Resolution:
|4528x2547
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW fuels NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.