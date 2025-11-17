100 ARW fuels NATO allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing undergoes preflight diagnostics on the flightline for an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 23, 2025. The 100th ARW maintained the KC-135 to provide aerial refueling support to NATO partners and allies throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)