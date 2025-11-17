Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing undergoes preflight diagnostics on the flightline for an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 23, 2025. The 100th ARW maintained the KC-135 to provide aerial refueling support to NATO partners and allies throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9393961
    VIRIN: 251023-F-IH537-1075
    Resolution: 4528x2547
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 100 ARW fuels NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC135
    tankers
    100 ARW
    nkawtg
    351 ars

