Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Tarr, with the 37th Airlift Squadron stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, recovers cargo during a mass cargo drop at the 7th Army Training Command's Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. The 37th AS supports the Global Gateway mission at Ramstein AB by providing airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, Africa Command, and Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9393805
    VIRIN: 251015-A-BS310-1225
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr
    37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    C-130J
    86 AW
    SwordOfFreedom
    Air Force
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download