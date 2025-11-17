37th Airlift Squadron mass cargo drop at Grafenwoehr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 37th Airlift Squadron, stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, drops cargo during a mass cargo drop at the 7th Army Training Command's Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. The 37th AS supports the Global Gateway mission at Ramstein AB by providing airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, Africa Command, and Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)