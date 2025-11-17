Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General holds farewell ceremony for outbound reservists

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General holds farewell ceremony for outbound reservists

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses activated reserve Marines during a farewell brief at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. Sourced and activated from Selected Marine Corps Reserve units across the United States, these Marines augmented III MEF and contributed to key exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific, including Freedom Shield 25, Resolute Dragon 25, Ulchi Freedom Shield, and more. Turner is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9393777
    VIRIN: 251106-M-EA007-1038
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 38.6 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General holds farewell ceremony for outbound reservists, by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Courtney
    III MEF
    Camp Butler
    SIF
    Okinawa
    Reserve

