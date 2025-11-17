III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General holds farewell ceremony for outbound reservists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses activated reserve Marines during a farewell brief at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. Sourced and activated from Selected Marine Corps Reserve units across the United States, these Marines augmented III MEF and contributed to key exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific, including Freedom Shield 25, Resolute Dragon 25, Ulchi Freedom Shield, and more. Adams is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)