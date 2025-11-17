3rd Marine Division Conducts CASEVAC Drill

U.S. Marines and sailors with Jungle Warfare Training Center, 3rd Marine Division, evacuate a casualty during a casualty evacuation drill at JWTC aboard Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, November 13, 2025. The training represents a validation of 3rd Marine Division’s processes and procedures for casualty evacuation, signifying proficiency for render aid to personnel in a timely manner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9393737
|VIRIN:
|251113-M-HU167-1605
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|15.81 MB
|Location:
|KUNIGAMI, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
