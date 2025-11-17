Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division Conducts CASEVAC Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    3rd Marine Division Conducts CASEVAC Drill

    KUNIGAMI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Jungle Warfare Training Center, 3rd Marine Division, evacuate a casualty during a casualty evacuation drill at JWTC aboard Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, November 13, 2025.​ The training represents a validation of 3rd Marine Division’s processes and procedures for casualty evacuation, signifying proficiency for render aid to personnel in a timely manner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Conducts CASEVAC Drill [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASEVAC
    JWTC
    3rd MarDiv
    Navy
    USMC

