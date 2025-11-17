3rd Marine Division Conducts CASEVAC Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and sailors with Jungle Warfare Training Center, 3rd Marine Division, evacuate a casualty during a casualty evacuation drill at JWTC aboard Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, November 13, 2025.​ The training represents a validation of 3rd Marine Division’s processes and procedures for casualty evacuation, signifying proficiency for render aid to personnel in a timely manner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)