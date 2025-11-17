Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing the Fight: Ghost-X and Skydio X2 Expand Reconnaissance Capabilities JPMRC 26-01 [Image 5 of 9]

    Modernizing the Fight: Ghost-X and Skydio X2 Expand Reconnaissance Capabilities JPMRC 26-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    From left, U.S. Army Spc. James N. Darby and Sgt. Anderson W. Thomas, both 15W unmanned aircraft systems operators assigned to the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, arm the GHOST-X unmanned aerial system from the ground control station in preparation for flight during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Arming the aircraft is the final step before takeoff and ensures the system is ready to conduct aerial reconnaissance. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9393492
    VIRIN: 251107-A-PE084-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernizing the Fight: Ghost-X and Skydio X2 Expand Reconnaissance Capabilities JPMRC 26-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TiC
    #Transformation in Contact
    #25th Infantry Division
    #25th ID
    #JPMRC 26-01

