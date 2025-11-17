Modernizing the Fight: Ghost-X and Skydio X2 Expand Reconnaissance Capabilities JPMRC 26-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. James N. Darby, a 15W unmanned aircraft systems operator assigned to the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security while standing by to pre-arm the GHOST-X unmanned aerial system in preparation for flight during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Manually arming the aircraft ensures a safe launch and verifies proper communication between the aircraft and the ground control station. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)