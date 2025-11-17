USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251029-N-EH855-0095 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 29, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) conduct mooring operations at Naval Base Guam, Oct. 29, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)