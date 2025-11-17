Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    251029-N-EH855-0079 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 29, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) prepare to conduct mooring operations at Naval Base Guam, Oct. 29, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 19:34
    Photo ID: 9393375
    VIRIN: 251029-N-EH855-1079
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    This work, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Naval Base Guam [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

