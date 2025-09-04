2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth is greeted by Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian D. Haydt, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, on Sept. 9, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)