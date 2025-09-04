Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit

    FORT BENNING, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth is greeted by Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian D. Haydt, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, on Sept. 9, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)

