2025 08 15 National Airborne Day 2025

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning celebrates National Airborne Day with a parachute jump demonstration Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Fort Benning is the birthplace of the Airborne. Former President George W. Bush proclaimed Aug. 16, 2001, as the first National Airborne Day to commemorate the first official Army parachute jump, which took place on Aug. 16, 1940. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)