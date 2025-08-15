Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 08 15 National Airborne Day 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 08 15 National Airborne Day 2025

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning celebrates National Airborne Day with a parachute jump demonstration Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Fort Benning is the birthplace of the Airborne. Former President George W. Bush proclaimed Aug. 16, 2001, as the first National Airborne Day to commemorate the first official Army parachute jump, which took place on Aug. 16, 1940. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 15:41
    Photo ID: 9392769
    VIRIN: 250815-A-QR442-3885
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 08 15 National Airborne Day 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 08 15 National Airborne Day 2025
    2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Airborne Day
    The Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Daniel Marble

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download