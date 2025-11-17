Summertime sweetness: Woodcock Creek Lake apiary supports pollinator populations for tomorrow and beyond

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red-spotted Purple butterfly, Limenitis arthemis astyanax feeds on Wild Bergamot, Mondarda fistulosa growing within the native meadow near Woodcock Creek Lake’s apiary, which is managed in partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE) and the Northwestern Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association (NWPBA) in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. The apiary was established in 2019 to increase local pollinator populations, their habitat, and native agricultural growth in the area.



Aside from bee’s being one of natures most successful pollinators, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and other critters help spread pollen from one flower to another. The Red-spotted Purple has strikingly similar colorations and features to that of the Pipevine Swallowtail, Battus philenor which is toxic and inedible to birds. This mimicry helps keep the Red-spotted Purple safe from hungry predators.



Built in 1973, Woodcock Creek Dam reduces floods along the French Creek, saving communities such as Saegertown and Meadville from catastrophic flooding year after year and has prevented more than $38 million in flood damages since construction. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ryan Hill)