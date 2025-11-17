Summertime sweetness: Woodcock Creek Lake apiary supports pollinator populations for tomorrow and beyond

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hundreds of “worker” honey bees on a section of honeycombs from one of the 12 hives located at Woodcock Creek Lake’s apiary, which is managed in partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE) and the Northwestern Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association (NWPBA) in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. The apiary was established in 2019 to increase local pollinator populations, their habitat, and native agricultural growth in the area.



NWPBA, a 501-C3 non-profit/charitable organization, serves five counties including Warren, Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Mercer with membership exceeding 300 locals with varying backgrounds ranging from professional beekeepers to those just getting started.



Built in 1973, Woodcock Creek Dam reduces floods along the French Creek, saving communities such as Saegertown and Meadville from catastrophic flooding year after year and has prevented more than $38 million in flood damages since construction. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ryan Hill)