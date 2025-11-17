USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Training with Afloat Training Group San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251114-N-QR506-1100 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 14, 2025) Chief Damage Controlman Jacob Arguelles, left, from Covina, California, assigned to Afloat Training Group San Diego, provides pipe patching training for Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s vehicle storage area, Nov. 14. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)