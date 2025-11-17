USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Training with Afloat Training Group San Diego

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    251114-N-QR506-1006 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 14, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Guarin, left, from San Diego, assigned to Afloat Training Group San Diego, conducts pipe patching training for Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the ship’s vehicle storage area, Nov. 14. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

