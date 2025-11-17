Jets vs. Browns Enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from all six branches of the U.S. military recite the Oath of Enlistment during the Jets vs. Browns Salute to Service football game at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 9, 2025. Joint enlistment ceremony highlights the connection between the military and the communities service members swear to defend. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)