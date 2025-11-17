Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jets vs. Browns Enlistment Ceremony [Image 10 of 24]

    Jets vs. Browns Enlistment Ceremony

    RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Service members from all six branches of the U.S. military recite the Oath of Enlistment during the Jets vs. Browns Salute to Service football game at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 9, 2025. Joint enlistment ceremony highlights the connection between the military and the communities service members swear to defend. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 9392294
    VIRIN: 251117-Z-AA072-3345
    Resolution: 3629x2419
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Jets vs. Browns Enlistment Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enlistment
    National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Football
    Oath

