USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) PACFIRE, maintenance and daily Ops.

251002-N-YO707-1002



INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2025) - Quartermaster Seaman Yair Moncada Arteaga, from North Carolina, reviews an entry to a deck log aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)