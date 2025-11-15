USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) PACFIRE, maintenance and daily Ops.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2025) - Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory R. Adams, from Arizona, prepares a Mark 38 25mm machine gun for firing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during pre-action calibration firing exercise in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)