    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) PACFIRE, maintenance and daily Ops. [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) PACFIRE, maintenance and daily Ops.

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251002-N-YO707-1039

    INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2025) - Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory R. Adams, from Arizona, prepares a Mark 38 25mm machine gun for firing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during pre-action calibration firing exercise in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 06:58
    Photo ID: 9391490
    VIRIN: 251002-N-YO707-1039
    Resolution: 2454x1636
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) PACFIRE, maintenance and daily Ops. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

