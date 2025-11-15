Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Service Members Load Family Food Packs to Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in Philippines [Image 5 of 6]

    US Service Members Load Family Food Packs to Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Salazar, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility technician and a service member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines stage family food packs next to a C-130J Super Hercules on Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, in support of foreign disaster relief operations in the Catanduanes region. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilities rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    ForeignDisasterRelief, MRF-SEA25, Typhoon Uwan, USMC, 15th MEU,3dMEB

